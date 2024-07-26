First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Net Income and Improved Profitability

First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK) reports $60 million in net income and a 7 basis point increase in net interest margin for Q2 2024.

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $60 million or $0.58 per share.
  • Net Interest Margin: Expanded by 7 basis points to 3%.
  • Non-Interest Income: $42.6 million, an increase of 1.2% from the prior quarter.
  • Deposits: Increased by $60.7 million in the second quarter.
  • Net Interest Income: $201.7 million, an increase of $1.6 million from the prior quarter.
  • Non-Interest Expense: Declined by $3.3 million to $156.9 million.
  • Net Charge-Offs: $13.5 million.
  • Provision Expense: $9 million.
  • Common Equity Tier One Capital Ratio: Increased 16 basis points to 11.53%.
  • Tangible Common Equity Ratio: Slightly higher at 6.95%.
  • Dividend: $0.47 per share, yielding 7.1% for the second quarter of 2024.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 26, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK, Financial) generated $60 million in net income for the second quarter, or $0.58 per share.
  • Net interest margin expanded by seven basis points to 3%, indicating improved profitability.
  • Non-performing assets declined by 7.7% over the past two quarters, reflecting better asset quality.
  • Deposits increased by $60.7 million in the second quarter, showing growth in customer deposits.
  • The company added two experienced professionals to its risk management team, enhancing its risk oversight capabilities.

Negative Points

  • The company recorded $13.5 million in net charge-offs for the quarter, indicating some credit quality issues.
  • Non-interest income from the mortgage business remains minimal, posing a challenge for revenue diversification.
  • A large non-performing C&I loan required an increased specific reserve, suggesting potential future losses.
  • The company anticipates flat loan growth for the full year, which may limit revenue growth opportunities.
  • A material weakness was reported in the 10K, although progress has been made to address it.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the non-interest bearing deposits and their expected trend?
A: We expect non-interest bearing deposits to run in the 26% range on average for the year, excluding any lumpiness from large deposits. (Marcy Mutch, CFO)

Q: What made up the rest of the gross charge-offs in the quarter, excluding the $6.8 million construction charge-off?
A: The remaining gross charge-offs were primarily smaller, varied amounts, including about $3 million in consumer and other segments. (Marcy Mutch, CFO)

Q: Has the large C&I credit deteriorated since last quarter, and should we expect a charge-off later this year?
A: The credit's valuation might be lower than initially anticipated, but we are prepared for a potential charge-off, which we are fully reserved for. (Kevin Riley, CEO)

Q: Can you quantify the reserves set aside for the larger C&I non-performer?
A: We are not disclosing specific reserve amounts, but it should not impact earnings. (Kevin Riley, CEO)

Q: What is the expected trajectory for the core net interest margin (NIM)?
A: We expect continued expansion in the core NIM, with the June average core NIM at 2.95%. (Marcy Mutch, CFO)

Q: What are your expectations for CD retention and repricing trends?
A: We expect CD balances to remain stable, with a slight lag in repricing down as rates decrease. (Kevin Riley, CEO)

Q: What is the expected deposit beta on the way down as rates decrease?
A: About 18% of deposits are indexed to short-term rates and will move immediately with rate changes. CD repricing will lag slightly. (Kevin Riley, CEO)

Q: What is the expectation for the large deposit mentioned in the call?
A: The large deposit was temporary and has moved out. We do not control the timing, but it was larger than usual at quarter-end. (Marcy Mutch, CFO)

Q: What is the current pricing on new construction loans?
A: New construction loans are priced slightly higher than the average loan rate of 7.5%. (Marcy Mutch, CFO)

Q: What is the expected cash flow from securities that will go towards paying down wholesale funding?
A: The expected cash flow from securities is detailed in our investor deck, specifically on slide 12. (Marcy Mutch, CFO)

