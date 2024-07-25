Q2 2024 LiveWire Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Harley-Davidson 2024 second-quarter investor and analyst conference call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Shawn Collins. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Shawn Collins - Harley-Davidson Inc - Director of Investor Relations



Thank you. Good morning. This is Shawn Collins, the Director of Investor Relations at Harley-Davidson. You can access the slides supporting today's call on the internet at the Harley-Davidson Investor Relations website.



As you might expect, our comments will include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks that could cause actual results to be materially different. Those risks include, among others, matters we have noted in today's earnings release and in our latest filings with the SEC.



Joining me for this morning's call are, Harley-Davidson Chief Executive Officer, Jochen Zeitz; also Chief Financial Officer, Jonathan Root, and we have LiveWire, Chief Executive Officer, Karim Donnez.



