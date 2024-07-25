Q3 2024 MarineMax Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Scott Solomon - Sharon Merrill Advisors - Investor Relations



Good morning and thank you for joining us. Hosting todayâs call are Brett McGill, MarineMaxâs President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mike McLamb, the companyâs Chief Financial Officer. Brett will begin the call by discussing MarineMaxâs operating highlights. Mike will review the financial results and then management will be happy to take your questions. The earnings release and supplemental presentation can be found at investor.marinemax.com. With that, Iâll turn the call over to Mike.



Michael Mclamb - MarineMax Inc - Chief Financial Officer,