Jul 25, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello all and welcome to Independent Bank Corporation reports 2024 second quarter results. My name is Ezra, and I will be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to your host, Brad Kessel, President and CEO. Brad, please go ahead.



William Kessel - Independent Bank Corp(Michigan)-President - Chief Executive Officer, Director



Good morning and welcome to today's call. Thank you for joining us for Independent Bank Corporation's conference call and webcast to discuss the company's second quarter 2024 results. I am Brad Kessel, President and Chief Executive Officer, and joining me is Gavin Mohr, EVP and Chief Financial Officer; and Joel Rahn, EVP and Head of our Commercial Banking.



Before we begin today's call, I would like to direct you to important information on page 2 of our presentation, specifically the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements. If anyone does not already have a copy of the press release issued by us today, you can access it at the company's