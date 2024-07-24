Jul 24, 2024 / NTS GMT

Presentation (Pre-recorded)

Jul 24, 2024



Corporate Participants

* Matthew Bishop

Mandarin Oriental International Ltd - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director



Matthew Bishop - Mandarin Oriental International Ltd - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director



Welcome to Mandarin Oriental's 2024 half year results presentation. My name is Matthew Bishop, Chief Financial Officer of the group. Today, I'll speak to the group's highlights, our portfolio, our operating performance, our financial results, our development pipeline, and lastly, through the outlook.



In the first half of the year, the group recorded a 5% year-on-year increase in RevPAR. This was driven by strong growth in occupancy and rates in Asia as well as higher occupancy in EMEA and America. Management fees were up by 6% over the first half, supported by RevPAR improvement across all regions.



Hotels in Asia, such as Singapore, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumper, and Taipei delivered particularly strong