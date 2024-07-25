LiveWire Group Inc (LVWR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong EPS Growth Amid Mixed Sales Performance

LiveWire Group Inc (LVWR) reports a 34% increase in EPS and significant improvements in operating income despite challenges in global retail sales.

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Summary
  • Consolidated Revenue: Up 12% in Q2 2024.
  • HDMC Revenue Growth: 13% increase.
  • HDFS Revenue Growth: 10% increase.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $1.63, up 34% from $1.22 last year.
  • Consolidated Operating Income: $241 million, up 9% from prior year.
  • LiveWire Operating Loss: Improved by $4 million compared to last year.
  • Global Retail Sales: Mixed performance with declines in EMEA (1%), Asia Pacific (16%), North America (1%), and flat in Latin America.
  • Dealer Inventory Reduction: Expected reduction of approximately 30% by end of 2024.
  • HDFS Loan Originations: Down 4% in Q2.
  • HDFS Commercial Financing Activities: Up 52% to $1.4 billion.
  • LiveWire Unit Sales: Triple-digit increase compared to Q2 2023.
  • LiveWire Revenue: Declined by 25% in the first half of 2024.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $578 million in the first half of 2024, up from $411 million last year.
  • Share Repurchase: $1 billion plan announced through 2026.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • LiveWire Group Inc (LVWR, Financial) reported a triple-digit increase in branded unit sales compared to Q2 2023.
  • Retail sales outpaced wholesale, making LiveWire the number one on-road electric motorcycle retailer in the US for the first half of 2024.
  • LiveWire's market presence grew steadily, especially in Europe, with two models now in the market.
  • Operating loss improved by 12% compared to Q2 2023, highlighting cost reduction efforts.
  • The company received an $89 million grant from the Department of Energy to invest in its York, Pennsylvania facility, supporting EV motorcycle manufacturing.

Negative Points

  • LiveWire Group Inc (LVWR) continues to face a challenging market environment, particularly in the US.
  • Despite improvements, LiveWire still reported an operating loss of $28 million for Q2 2024.
  • Revenue from the electric balance bike business (STACYC) was down compared to the prior year.
  • The company plans for a significant reduction in cash burn next year, indicating ongoing financial challenges.
  • LiveWire's revenue declined by 25% in the first half of 2024 compared to the prior year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What does guidance assume for retail in 2024? And what's your bigger-picture assessment of consumer response to new products?
A: We expect retail guidance to be 0% to 3% for the full year. The innovation has moved the needle significantly, especially considering the overall industry trends. The reception of new products has been extraordinarily positive, and we believe this will help our business in the coming years.

Q: Can you talk about the second half gross margin assumption and SG&A expense management?
A: We are pleased with our operating margin performance despite production volume challenges. We have instituted cost-saving measures and investments in manufacturing to reduce costs. This has been factored into our updated guidance.

Q: How did retail trends evolve over the quarter, and why do you expect retail growth in the second half?
A: Retail trends were consistent throughout the quarter. We expect growth in the second half due to positive consumer and dealer reactions to new products, improved inventory availability, and better manufacturing consistency compared to last year.

Q: Can you provide color on the touring market share and retail performance in June?
A: Our touring market share was strong in Q2, with significant growth in the US. The production disruption last year did not significantly impact June's performance, and we are pleased with the market share gains in the touring segment.

Q: What are your dealers' perspectives on inventory levels, and do they want further reductions?
A: Dealers are starting to see inventory reductions, with a 35% decline expected in the US by year-end. Overall, there has been minimal pushback, and we believe the reductions are significant and well-received.

Q: How do you feel about the health of the HDFS book and annualized retail credit losses?
A: We are pleased with the HDFS performance. While consumer delinquency is slightly higher than desired, overall losses are in line with expectations. We remain confident in our reserve levels and the portfolio's health.

Q: Can you provide a breakdown of channel inventory by model year and discuss promotional levers for the rest of the year?
A: We have minimal levels of 2023 models in the market and have stopped promoting them. Currently, there are no promotions for 2024 models, but we are monitoring the situation closely.

Q: Is the updated operating margin guidance primarily due to production and fixed cost absorption, or does it include incremental dealer support costs?
A: The updated guidance primarily reflects the impacts of production volume and leverage. We are being thoughtful about inventory levels and ensuring dealers are well-positioned, but the main driver is production-related leverage.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.