Revenue: $183.3 million, down 2% year-over-year.

Operating Income: $24.3 million, up from $2.4 million in Q2 2023.

Net Income: $9 million, $0.5 per share, compared to $0.8 million, loss of $0.03 per share in prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA: $48.7 million, up 6% year-over-year.

International Telecom Revenue: $95.4 million, up 4% year-over-year.

International Telecom Adjusted EBITDA: $33.3 million, up 14% year-over-year.

US Telecom Revenue: $87.9 million, down 7% year-over-year.

US Telecom Adjusted EBITDA: $21.9 million, down 4% year-over-year.

High-Speed Broadband Homes Passed: 403,000, up 22% year-over-year.

High-Speed Data Subscribers: 141,000, up 9% year-over-year.

International High-Speed Data Homes Passed: 257,000, up 2% year-over-year.

International High-Speed Data Subscribers: up 9% year-over-year.

International Business Solutions Revenue: up over 10% year-over-year.

International Business Mobility Revenue: up 40% year-over-year.

International Fixed Business Revenue: up nearly 9% year-over-year.

Prepaid and Postpaid Mobile Data Plans Subscribers: up 9% year-over-year.

US High-Speed Broadband Homes Passed: 146,000, up 85% year-over-year.

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio: 2.45 times.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: $53.5 million for the first half of 2024.

Capital Expenditures: $61.8 million for the first six months of 2024.

Dividends and Share Buybacks: $3.7 million in dividends and $9.9 million in share buybacks during Q2.

Full-Year Revenue Guidance: $730 million to $750 million.

Full-Year Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: $190 million to $200 million.

Full-Year Capital Expenditures Guidance: $100 million to $110 million net of reimbursed amounts.

Year-End Net Debt Ratio Guidance: 2.25 to 2.5.

Release Date: July 25, 2024

Positive Points

Adjusted EBITDA grew by 6% year-over-year, driven by strong performance in the International Telecom segment.

International Telecom segment saw a 4% increase in revenue and a $4.2 million growth in adjusted EBITDA.

High-speed data broadband customers increased by 22% year-over-year, with high-speed data subscribers up by 9%.

Completed the sale of a non-core international real estate asset, resulting in a $15.9 million gain.

Continued focus on cost management led to lower SG&A expenses and improved operating efficiency.

Negative Points

Overall revenue declined by 2% due to the expiration of the Emergency Connectivity Fund program.

US Telecom revenue saw a year-over-year decline, impacting overall performance.

Churn in legacy low-speed broadband networks as new high-speed networks are deployed.

Net cash provided by operating activities decreased due to higher interest expenses from increased debt levels.

Temporary headwinds from the expiration of government programs like the Affordable Connectivity Program.

Q & A Highlights

Q: The $16 million asset sale, what type of real estate was that? Are there other non-core assets you could monetize?

A: It was an undeveloped piece of land. We routinely look at our asset portfolio to maximize shareholder value. This process had been in place for multiple quarters.

Q: Did the asset sale inform the $10 million stock buyback? What's left on the authorized program?

A: The processes were not connected. The real estate sale had been ongoing for several quarters. The share buyback program was instituted independently. There's another $15 million left on the authorized program.

Q: How much construction revenue is there left to go this year?

A: We still have some programs to finish, but we expect it not to be at the same scale. We see around $5 million in construction revenue.

Q: Any updated thoughts on possibly joint venturing given private multiples are above public multiples?

A: Our Board routinely considers strategic opportunities. We see those type of moves as confirming our strategy. We're confident in our strategy to generate continued shareholder value.

Q: On the international side, is the high-speed data customer gain due to stronger economies?

A: It's a mix. We operate in markets with strong economic tailwinds, like Guyana. But it's also due to our investments and strategy to be First-to-Fiber, meeting market needs with great broadband service.

Q: Was the entire revenue decline in the US related to the ECF program?

A: The majority was driven by the discontinuation of the ECF program, which was around $27-$28 million on an annualized basis.

Q: Is there more cost savings you could take advantage of?

A: The incremental impact of our cost-saving efforts is reflected in the margin improvement for the second half of the year.

Q: How many more quarters do you foresee churn from decommissioning older networks being a headwind?

A: We expect to see this headwind for another couple of quarters. The churn is primarily on legacy technologies like DSL and fixed wireless broadband.

Q: Are there any forward-looking metrics that give confidence in the growth potential of the broadband business in the US?

A: We don't share funnel specifics, but we are encouraged by leveraging the assets we've built. Government-funded reimbursable programs are starting to make significant contributions to our capital profile.

Q: Internationally, will growth come more from ARPU expansion or subscriber growth?

A: It will be a mix of both. We are pleased with the data adoption trends and have made investments to support these trends for a significant period.

