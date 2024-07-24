Jul 24, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Mark Davies - Primary Health Properties PLC - Senior Non-Executive Independent Director



Great. Good morning, everybody. It's nice to see sort of good turnout. I think we worried we didn't have enough seats for a minute, but hopefully you could hear me okay at the back, and welcome to our results presentation. So, this is my first results presentation as the new CEO.



To my left, I have Richard Howell, our CFO. We're obviously very grateful to you guys taking the time to listen to our presentation this morning. I think we've got quite a few people on the line, some in the UK and some in South Africa. So, welcome to you all.



And there will be an opportunity to ask questions at the end of the presentation. This morning's agenda is firstly, an overview from me. I'll seek to extract what I think are the key highlights in our results and in the future. I'll talk about my first 50 days in the business as well, which hopefully you'll find interesting my first impressions. Given that we're three weeks away from a recent election in the UK, no doubt we'll end up talking about the new government's