Release Date: July 25, 2024

Positive Points

MarineMax Inc (HZO, Financial) achieved a 5% topline growth in the third quarter despite a challenging retail environment.

Same-store sales grew by 4%, demonstrating the effectiveness of the company's strategy.

The company maintained a gross margin of 32%, marking 15 consecutive quarters above 30%.

Strategic acquisitions have expanded geographic reach, product offerings, and customer base.

The new SuperYacht Division (SYD) is expected to generate operational and commercial synergies.

Negative Points

Gross margins declined due to higher promotional activity and pressure on boat margins.

SG&A expenses increased by 6%, excluding transaction costs and other items.

Interest expense rose due to higher interest rates and increased inventory.

Adjusted net income decreased to $34.8 million from $46.5 million in the previous year.

The company faces ongoing challenges in the industry, including elevated inventories and weakened consumer sentiment.

Q & A Highlights

Q: With two months left in the quarter, why did you not narrow the guidance range for fiscal year 2024?

A: We produced a strong quarter in a tough environment, but the industry is clearly challenged. We ran various scenarios and felt it was prudent to keep the guidance range wide given the uncertainties in the industry. - Michael Mclamb, CFO

Q: Can you quantify the savings and revenue impact of closing some dealerships as part of your strategic cost reduction plan?

A: Our goal is to get SG&A expenses in 2024 back to 2023 levels, aiming to reduce costs by $20 million to $25 million. Some closed stores were duplicative and should not affect revenue. - Michael Mclamb, CFO and William Mcgill, CEO

Q: What was the breakdown of the same-store sales number between ASPs and units, and what is the same-store sales assumption in your guidance?

A: For the full fiscal year, we expect low-to-mid single-digit same-store sales growth. In the June quarter, we had 4% same-store sales growth, holding units flat year over year with growth driven by an increase in average unit selling price. - Michael Mclamb, CFO

Q: When do you think the market bottoms, and how much would interest rates need to move to spark demand?

A: Any signaling of interest rate relief would help consumers. We believe we are skimming along the bottom of this cycle, but the market remains challenged. - Michael Mclamb, CFO

Q: Can you expound on your inventory position compared to the industry and how you see inventory trending over the next few quarters?

A: We are well-positioned with low levels of non-current inventory. Inventory typically rises seasonally through the summer, and we expect it to increase by the end of September, depending on retail trends and manufacturer build rates. - Michael Mclamb, CFO and William Mcgill, CEO

Q: How confident are you in sustaining gross margins at or above 30%?

A: We are confident in maintaining margins above 30% due to our higher margin business strategy. Current boat margins are under pressure, but there is long-term upside as the industry stabilizes. - Michael Mclamb, CFO

Q: What were the retail trends throughout the quarter?

A: April was strong, and we finished the quarter strong despite industry data showing declines. No specific region stood out, but Florida, the Midwest, and the Northeast performed well seasonally. - Michael Mclamb, CFO

Q: How do you see the cost reduction efforts impacting fiscal year 2025?

A: Our goal is to align SG&A expenses with 2023 levels, aiming for $20 million to $25 million in cost reductions. This should be on a run rate for fiscal 2025, subject to inflation and other changes. - Michael Mclamb, CFO

Q: Do you expect OEMs to maintain current incentive levels, and how much upside is there for boat margins?

A: Boat margins are currently under pressure, but there is long-term upside as the industry stabilizes. Manufacturers are likely to continue supporting retail with incentives. - Michael Mclamb, CFO and William Mcgill, CEO

Q: How do you see the acquisition cadence given the current environment?

A: The industry trends and focus on cash flow have throttled acquisition activity somewhat, but we continue to look for opportunities to grow. - Michael Mclamb, CFO

