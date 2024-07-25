MarineMax Inc (HZO) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth Amid Industry Challenges

MarineMax Inc (HZO) reports a 5% year-over-year revenue increase and strategic advancements despite margin pressures and elevated SG&A expenses.

43 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $758 million, up 5% year-over-year.
  • Same-Store Sales Growth: 4% increase.
  • Gross Margin: 32%, down from last year.
  • SG&A Expenses: Increased by 6%.
  • Adjusted Net Income: $34.8 million or $1.51 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $70.4 million.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: Over $242 million.
  • Debt-to-EBITDA: A little over 1 times at quarter end.
  • Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance: Adjusted net income range of $2.20 to $3.20 per diluted share; Adjusted EBITDA range of $155 million to $190 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 25, 2024

Positive Points

  • MarineMax Inc (HZO, Financial) achieved a 5% topline growth in the third quarter despite a challenging retail environment.
  • Same-store sales grew by 4%, demonstrating the effectiveness of the company's strategy.
  • The company maintained a gross margin of 32%, marking 15 consecutive quarters above 30%.
  • Strategic acquisitions have expanded geographic reach, product offerings, and customer base.
  • The new SuperYacht Division (SYD) is expected to generate operational and commercial synergies.

Negative Points

  • Gross margins declined due to higher promotional activity and pressure on boat margins.
  • SG&A expenses increased by 6%, excluding transaction costs and other items.
  • Interest expense rose due to higher interest rates and increased inventory.
  • Adjusted net income decreased to $34.8 million from $46.5 million in the previous year.
  • The company faces ongoing challenges in the industry, including elevated inventories and weakened consumer sentiment.

Q & A Highlights

Q: With two months left in the quarter, why did you not narrow the guidance range for fiscal year 2024?
A: We produced a strong quarter in a tough environment, but the industry is clearly challenged. We ran various scenarios and felt it was prudent to keep the guidance range wide given the uncertainties in the industry. - Michael Mclamb, CFO

Q: Can you quantify the savings and revenue impact of closing some dealerships as part of your strategic cost reduction plan?
A: Our goal is to get SG&A expenses in 2024 back to 2023 levels, aiming to reduce costs by $20 million to $25 million. Some closed stores were duplicative and should not affect revenue. - Michael Mclamb, CFO and William Mcgill, CEO

Q: What was the breakdown of the same-store sales number between ASPs and units, and what is the same-store sales assumption in your guidance?
A: For the full fiscal year, we expect low-to-mid single-digit same-store sales growth. In the June quarter, we had 4% same-store sales growth, holding units flat year over year with growth driven by an increase in average unit selling price. - Michael Mclamb, CFO

Q: When do you think the market bottoms, and how much would interest rates need to move to spark demand?
A: Any signaling of interest rate relief would help consumers. We believe we are skimming along the bottom of this cycle, but the market remains challenged. - Michael Mclamb, CFO

Q: Can you expound on your inventory position compared to the industry and how you see inventory trending over the next few quarters?
A: We are well-positioned with low levels of non-current inventory. Inventory typically rises seasonally through the summer, and we expect it to increase by the end of September, depending on retail trends and manufacturer build rates. - Michael Mclamb, CFO and William Mcgill, CEO

Q: How confident are you in sustaining gross margins at or above 30%?
A: We are confident in maintaining margins above 30% due to our higher margin business strategy. Current boat margins are under pressure, but there is long-term upside as the industry stabilizes. - Michael Mclamb, CFO

Q: What were the retail trends throughout the quarter?
A: April was strong, and we finished the quarter strong despite industry data showing declines. No specific region stood out, but Florida, the Midwest, and the Northeast performed well seasonally. - Michael Mclamb, CFO

Q: How do you see the cost reduction efforts impacting fiscal year 2025?
A: Our goal is to align SG&A expenses with 2023 levels, aiming for $20 million to $25 million in cost reductions. This should be on a run rate for fiscal 2025, subject to inflation and other changes. - Michael Mclamb, CFO

Q: Do you expect OEMs to maintain current incentive levels, and how much upside is there for boat margins?
A: Boat margins are currently under pressure, but there is long-term upside as the industry stabilizes. Manufacturers are likely to continue supporting retail with incentives. - Michael Mclamb, CFO and William Mcgill, CEO

Q: How do you see the acquisition cadence given the current environment?
A: The industry trends and focus on cash flow have throttled acquisition activity somewhat, but we continue to look for opportunities to grow. - Michael Mclamb, CFO

