Half Year 2024 Fnac Darty SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the telephone conference call for the presenting the H1 results of 2024 for Fnac Darty, Mr. Enrique Martinez, Chief Executive Officer, the floor is yours.
Enrique Martinez - Fnac Darty SA - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Director
Thank you very much. Good evening, everybody. I'm delighted to be with you today, following last week's announcement of our plan to make a strategic acquisition of Unieuro in Italy. This evening, we will first outline the details of our half year results and then go back to the structural operation for our group.
And we're looking at the agenda now, the plan. I'm going to start off with the main lessons learned from H1 and then go back to the key aspects of our strategic plan to acquire Unieuro. And then, Jean Brieuc Le Tinier, our CFO, will present our financial results. And afterwards, of course, we'll take any questions after my conclusion.
Now moving on to Slide 4. If I had to summarize this half year 30 words for the resilience and
