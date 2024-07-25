Jul 25, 2024 / 12:15PM GMT

Today with me is Ignacio Caride, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wal-Mart de México y Centroamérica; Raúl Quintana, our Chief Omnichannel Operating Officer; and Paulo Garcia, our Chief Financial Officer. The date of this webcast is July 24, 2024.



