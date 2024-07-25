Q1 2025 Nissan Motor Co Ltd Earnings Press Conference Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 05:30AM GMT

Mr. Makoto Uchida, President, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Stephen Ma, Chief Financial Officer.



CFO, Stephen Ma, will cover the details of the results of the first quarter ending June 30. And CEO, Uchida, will present the outlook for the fiscal year.



Stephen Ma - Nissan Motor Co Ltd - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you, Lavanya. Good afternoon, everyone. We are announcing the results against challenging conditions and weaker performance in the first quarter. While the result is within our expectations, we are taking immediate actions to address the situation. I will describe it later.



Our net revenue rose slightly to around JPY3 trillion. Our profit was adversely affected by several negative factors, which will be explained in later slides. Our operating profit was JPY1 billion