Q2 2024 Konecranes Abp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Kiira Froberg - Konecranes Abp - Vice President - Investor Relations



With me today, I have our President and CEO Anders Svensson, and our CFO Teo Ottola. Before we start a client reminder, this presentation contains forward-looking statements. Next Anders will walk you through our Q2 results. Anders will start with the Group numbers, after which Teo will focus on the business segments. The presentation is followed by Q&A. As usual but now Anders, the stage is yours.



Anders Svensson - Konecranes Abp - President, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Group Executive Board



Thank you, kiira, and welcome also from my side to this the webcast for the results of the second quarter. The headline of the quarter is a record high comparable EBITDA margin in all business segments. The demand environment remained healthy during the second quarter, even if it was down 11% on a strong comparable in the previous year.



Sales execution was strong and we delivered above EUR1 billion of sales, up 13% versus the previous year. And that gave us record high comparable