Jul 26, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Sebastian Valencia - Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA - IR



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today to discuss our second quarter 2024 results. Today's discussion will be led by Mr. Leandro Garcia, Chief Executive Officer, also joining our call today and available for your questions are Mr. Daniel Dominguez, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Juan Carlos Ortiz, Vice President of Operations; Mr. Aldo Massa, Vice President of Business Development and Commercial; Mr. Alejandro Hermoza, Vice President of Sustainability; Mr. Renzo Macher, Vice President of Projects; Mr. Juan Carlos Salazar, Vice President of Geology and Explorations; Mr. Roque Benavides, Chairman; and Mr. Jorge Henzi, Director.



Before