Q2 2024 Amerant Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Laura Rossi - Amerant Bancorp Inc - Investor Relation



Thank you, Daryl. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us to review Amerant Bancorp's second quarter 2024 results. On today's call are Jerry Plush, our Chairman and CEO, and Sharymar Calderon, our Executive Vice President and CFO.



As we begin, please note that discussions on today's call contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act. In addition, references will also be made to non-GAAP financial measures.



I will now turn it over to our Chairman and CEO, Jerry Plush.

