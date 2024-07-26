Q1 2025 Indusind Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Sumant Kathpalia - Indusind Bank Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
Good evening and thank you for joining this call. Let me start with some macro commentary and then get into bank-specific details. Domestic economic activity, sustained momentum during quarter one after, delivering a robust GDP growth of 8.2% in financial year '24.
Manufacturing activities continued to gain traction on the back of strengthening domestic demand by services sector maintained its buoyancy. In banking system, liquidity conditions remain in deficit but improved marginally compared to the last quarter.
Looking ahead, recent budget had maintained continuity while laying down the future policy agenda for new development towards the goal
