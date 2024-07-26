Q1 2025 Indusind Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to IndusInd Bank Limited Q1 FY25 earnings call. (Operator Instructions). Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sumant Kathpalia, MD and CEO, Indusind Bank Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Sumant Kathpalia - Indusind Bank Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Good evening and thank you for joining this call. Let me start with some macro commentary and then get into bank-specific details. Domestic economic activity, sustained momentum during quarter one after, delivering a robust GDP growth of 8.2% in financial year '24.



Manufacturing activities continued to gain traction on the back of strengthening domestic demand by services sector maintained its buoyancy. In banking system, liquidity conditions remain in deficit but improved marginally compared to the last quarter.



Looking ahead, recent budget had maintained continuity while laying down the future policy agenda for new development towards the goal