Jul 25, 2024 / 04:15PM GMT
Operator
Good evening, everyone. And welcome to the Vivendi half-year 2024 earnings presentation. This conference call will be hosted by Mr. Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO; and Mr. FranÃ§ois Laroze, Member of the Management Board and CFO. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Arnaud de Puyfontaine. Please go ahead, sir. Your line is open.
Arnaud De Puyfontaine - Vivendi SE - Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
Thank you very much. And hello, everyone. Welcome. And thank you for joining us for the Vivendi 2024 first half earnings presentation.
Before handing over to FranÃ§ois, I would like to highlight the robustness of our results with excellent revenues of EUR9 billion, up 5.8% at constant currency and perimeter. Our EBITA also increased significantly plus 13.5% at constant currency and perimeter. This performance confirms our group's momentum. It places our entities in the best possible position to embark on the next
Half Year 2024 Vivendi SE Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 25, 2024 / 04:15PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...