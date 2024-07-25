Half Year 2024 Vivendi SE Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 04:15PM GMT

Arnaud De Puyfontaine - Vivendi SE - Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you very much. And hello, everyone. Welcome. And thank you for joining us for the Vivendi 2024 first half earnings presentation.



Before handing over to FranÃ§ois, I would like to highlight the robustness of our results with excellent revenues of EUR9 billion, up 5.8% at constant currency and perimeter. Our EBITA also increased significantly plus 13.5% at constant currency and perimeter. This performance confirms our group's momentum. It places our entities in the best possible position to embark on the next