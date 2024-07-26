Q2 2024 Incap Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Incap's Q2 interim report webcast. My name is Paulina Daniela, and I will be moderating this webcast today. The agenda for today is that Incap's President and CEO, Otto Pokk and CFO Antti PynnÃ¶nen we'll go to the second quarter and half year results. And after that, we will get a video update on Incap's US operations. It will be presented by the Managing Director of Incap's Electronics, US Dave Spehar.



After Dave, it is time for questions and answers. (Operator Instructions) You can post your questions in the chat function or during the during the presentation. And you can also watch the recording of this webcast later on at index website. So Otto and Antti Please go ahead.



Otto Pukk - Incap Oyj - Group President, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you very much, Paulina. And hello, and welcome from my side as well. It's always fun to see that there are so many people interested in what we're doing and thank you for all the interest in Incap and the support that we have from you guys.



Let's jump in a little