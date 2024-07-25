Release Date: July 25, 2024

Positive Points

Vivendi SE (VVVNF, Financial) reported excellent revenues of EUR9 billion, up 5.8% at constant currency and perimeter.

EBITA increased significantly by 13.5% at constant currency and perimeter, showcasing strong operational performance.

Canal+ expanded its international presence by increasing its stake in Viu and launching a mandatory offer for MultiChoice Group shares.

Havas launched a new strategic plan named Converged, involving a EUR400 million investment in technology, data, and AI over the next four years.

Lagardère Group posted double-digit growth, with strong performance in its Travel Retail and Publishing divisions.

Negative Points

Net earnings group shares decreased by 8.3% to EUR159 million, mainly due to a EUR95 million settlement of a 24-year-old litigation.

Vivendi SE (VVVNF) experienced a sharp deterioration in organic growth at Havas between Q1 and Q2, partly due to the partial loss of a major client in the US.

The net debt increased from EUR2.8 billion to EUR3.9 billion, driven by investments in MultiChoice, Viaplay, and Viu, as well as share buybacks.

Gameloft's performance was negatively impacted by restructuring costs and seasonality, with most profits expected in the second half.

The share price decreased due to market reactions to Universal Music Group's Q2 results, despite a 20% increase since the split project announcement in December.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the tax implications for Vivendi shareholders of the split?

A: The tax impact for shareholders will be lower than the UMG operation two years ago. More than 50% of the distribution will come from share capital and won't be taxed, while less than 50% will come from reserves and will be taxed at a rate of around 30%.

Q: What is the impact of the negative arbitration on VAT and the discontinuation of French football rights for Canal+?

A: Discussions with the French tax authority are ongoing, and the decision is not final. Canal+ is confident it will convince the tax authority that it operates a TV operation, which should be taxed at a 10% rate.

Q: There was a sharp deterioration in organic growth between Q1 and Q2 at Havas. What are your expectations for the second half?

A: The partial loss of a big client in the US impacted organic growth. Havas has adapted its cost structure and expects to increase margins and figures growth by the end of the year.

Q: What are the plans for Canal+ following the nonrenewal of the DTT license for C8?

A: The situation is still being assessed. The team at Canal+ is working on it, and more details will be provided in due time.

Q: Should we expect a similar boost to reported revenues from M&A and ForEx in the second half for Havas?

A: Yes, Havas aims to complete roughly 10 acquisitions for the year, maintaining a similar trend to the first half.

Q: What are your expectations for Lagardère in the second half of the year?

A: There is a confident sentiment regarding Lagardère's performance in the second half.

Q: Could you provide more details on the subscriber base decline for Canal+ in H1?

A: The decline is due to seasonality and the write-off of accounts with very low ARUP. The trend in France is positive, with an increase in the subscriber base.

Q: What is the situation with beIN's retention of French football rights and Canal+'s exposure?

A: Canal+ has a distribution agreement with beIN until May 2025. The impact of beIN's agreement with DAZN is still under discussion.

Q: What is the timeline for the potential split of Vivendi?

A: The split could be implemented by mid-December, subject to employee body approvals and a final agreement from the supervisory board. An Extraordinary General Meeting could be held in early December.

Q: Can you provide more color on the offer for MultiChoice and its relation to the listing of Canal+?

A: The current offer is EUR125 million in cash. There is an option for a combination of stock and cash post-listing of Canal+, but this is not part of the current proposal.

