Q2 2024 Byline Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the Byline Bancorp second quarter 2024 earnings call. My name is Makhai and I will be your conference operator today. (operator instructions) Please note the conference call is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to introduce Mr. Brooks Rennie, Head of Investor Relations for Byline Bancorp, to begin the conference call.



Brooks Rennie - Byline Bancorp Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations Director



Thank you, Makhai. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Byline Bancorp's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. In accordance with Regulation FD, this call is being recorded and is available via webcast on our Investor Relations website, along with our earnings release and the corresponding presentation slides.



As part of todays call, management may make certain statements that constitute projections, beliefs, or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. We caution that such statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and