Q2 2024 Arch Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the Arch Resources Inc. second quarter 2024 earnings call. (operator instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Dexter . Please go ahead.



Deck Slone - Arch Resources Inc - Senior Vice President - Strategy and Public Policy



Good morning from St. Louis and thanks for joining us today. Before we begin, let me remind you that certain statements made during this call, including statements relating to our expected future business and financial performance may be considered forward-looking statements according to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.



Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are to different degrees uncertain. We have uncertainties, which are described in more detail in the annual and quarterly reports we filed with the SEC may cause our actual future results to be materially different from those expressed in our forward-looking statements if we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements, whether as a