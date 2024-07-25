Q2 2024 Bridgewater Bancshares Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Bridgewater Bancshares 2024 second quarter earnings call. My name is Cole, and I'll be your conference operator today. (operator instructions) Please note that today's call is being recorded.



And at this time I would like to introduce Justin Horstman, Vice President of Investor Relations, to begin the conference call. Please go ahead, sir.



Justin Horstman - Bridgewater Bancshares Inc - Director of Investor Relations



Thank you, Cole, and good morning, everyone.



Joining me on today's call are Jerry Baack, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Joe Chybowski, President and Chief Financial Officer; and Nick place, Chief Lending Officer.



In just a few moments, we will provide an overview of our 2024 second quarter financial results. We will be referencing a slide presentation that is available on the Investor Relations section of Bridgewater's website, investors.bridgewaterbankmn.com. Following our opening remarks, we'll open it up for questions.



During today's presentation, we may make