Q2 2024 Columbia Banking System Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Columbia Banking Systems Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would like to introduce Jackie Bohlen, Investor Relations Director, to begin the conference call. Please go ahead.



Jackie Bohlen - Umpqua Bank - IR



Thank you, Lisa and good afternoon everyone. Thank you for joining us as we review our second quarter results. The earnings release and corresponding presentation are available on our website at columbiabankingsystem.com.



During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties and are intended to be covered by the Safe Harbor provisions of Federal Securities Law. For a list of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, please refer to the disclosures contained within our SEC filings. We will also reference non