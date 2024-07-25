Q2 2024 CVB Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT

E. Allen Nicholson - CVB Financial Corp - Chief Financial Officer;Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Bank



Thank you, Sherry, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to review our financial results for the second quarter of 2024.



Joining me this morning is Dave Brager, President and Chief Executive Officer. Our comments today will refer to the financial information that was included in the earnings announcement released yesterday. To obtain a copy,