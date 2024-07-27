Q1 2025 Punjab National Bank Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Prakhar Agarwal - Elara Securities(India)Pvt Ltd-Analyst



Ladies and gentlemen, good day. On behalf of Elara Securities, I would like to welcome you all to the Q1 FY '25 earnings conference call of Punjab National Bank.



We have with us the senior management team of Punjab National Bank, represented by MD and CEO, Mr. Atul Kumar Goel; Executive Director, Mr. Kalyan Kumar; Executive Director, Mr. Binod Kumar; Executive Director, Mr. M. Paramasivam; and Executive Director, Mr. Bibhu Prasad.



(Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is being recorded. With this introduction, I would now like to hand the conference over to the management of Punjab National Bank.



Atul Goel - Punjab National Bank - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you very much, Prakhar. Good afternoon to everybody. I welcome all the person from the analyst team, other team also welcome to the -- this conference call of the Punjab National Bank for first quarter results June