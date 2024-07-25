Q2 2024 First Internet Bancorp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 06:00PM GMT

Thank you, Lara. Good day, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss First Internet Bancorp's financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The company issued its earnings press release yesterday afternoon, and it's available on the company's website. In addition, the company has included a slide presentation that you can refer to during this call.



You can also access these slides on the website. Joining us today from the management team are Chairman and CEO, David Becker; and Executive Vice President and CFO, Ken Lovik. David will provide an overview, and Ken will discuss the financial