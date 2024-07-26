Jul 26, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Chuck Shaffer - Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida - - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Pam, and good morning, everyone. As we go through our presentation, we'll be referring to the second quarter earnings slide deck, which is available at seacoastbanking.com. I'm here today with Tracey Dexter, Chief Financial Officer; Michael Young, Treasurer and Director of Investor