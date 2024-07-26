Half Year 2024 Segro PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

David Sleath - Segro PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning, everybody. Welcome to SEGRO's half year 2024 results presentation and thank you for taking the time to join us here in the room or indeed online. What we're going to do as usual, I'm going to make a few opening remarks, and we'll go into the main presentation, and then we'll finish with Q&A.



First thing said is that SEGRO has performed well during the first six months of 2024. We've continued to follow our clear and consistent strategy, which is delivering strong current year performance whilst ensuring that we are set up for continued success in the future, particularly as market conditions start to pick up again.



Firstly, we've maintained our focus on operational excellence and our teams have been really sweating the assets, successfully capturing reversion and carrying out asset management initiatives to drive new rental levels. This activity has helped us to deliver a strong performance in new rent signings and an excellent uplift in like-for-like net rental income.



Secondly, we've