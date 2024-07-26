Jul 26, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Air Liquide first half 2024 Results Conference Call. (Operator instructions)
I would now like to hand over to the Air Liquide team. Please begin your meeting and I'll be standing by
Aude Rodriguez - L'Air Liquide Societe Anonyme pour l'Etude et l'Exploitation des Procedes Georges Claude SA-Head-Investor Relations
Good morning, everyone, this is Aude Rodriguez, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you very much for attending the call today. Francois Jackow and Jerome Pelletan will present the first half 2024 performance. For the Q&A session, they will be joined by Pascal Vinet, Executive Vice President overseeing the Europe Industry and the African and Middle East hub, the industrial Merchant Activity and growth safety. Adam Peters, Group VP, Chief Executive Officer of LET North America is on the phone from the US.
In the agenda, our next announcement is on October 23 for our third quarter revenue.
Half Year 2024 L'Air Liquide Societe Anonyme pour l'Etude et l'Exploitation des Procedes Georges Claude SA Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 26, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...