Q2 2024 Eni SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Claudio Descalzi - Eni SpA - Chief Executive Officer, General Manager, Director



Good afternoon and welcome to our second quarter, first half results conference call. This quarter confirms we are making significant stride forward in delivering on our strategy and the four-year plan set out in March. I will discuss our financial results in more detail. But in summary, our performance in the first half exceeded our plan in terms of financial outcomes and cash flow generation with capital expenditure and leverage showing a positive trend.



Touching on some important milestones in the year so far, we are materially enhancing our upstream portfolio. We completed the high accretive acquisition of Neptune in January, already delivering significant value for any shareholders. Thanks to synergies in Indonesia, Norway, and Algeria.



Following the step-up of our exposure on the UKCS with Neptune, we have moved quickly and are creating one of the largest independent players in the country through the combination of -- with Ithaca Energy. At the same time, we are also making real progress in high