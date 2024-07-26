Q1 2025 Bandhan Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q1 FY25 earnings call for Bandhan Bank. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vikash Mundhra, Head Investor Relations Bandhan. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Vikash Mundra - Bandhan Bank Ltd - IR



Thank you, Siddhanth. Good evening, everyone, and a warm welcome to all the participants. It's our pleasure to welcome you all to discuss Bandhan Bank's business and financial performance for the quarter ending June 24. We appreciate your time and participation today. We will take this opportunity to provide insight into our operational activities, including any significant achievements or challenges. We'll also touch on market conditions, strategic initiatives, and any changes in our business environment.



To discuss all this in detail, we have with us our MD and CEO, Mr. Ratan Kumar Kesh; Executive Director and Chief Business Officer, Mr. Rajinder Kumar Babbar; Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Rajeev Mantri; myself, Vikash Mundra, Head