Loews Corp Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS at $1.67, Revenue Hits $4.267 Billion

Strong Performance Driven by CNA Financial and Boardwalk Pipelines

Summary
  • Net Income: $369 million for Q2 2024, up from $360 million in Q2 2023.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $1.67, an increase from $1.58 in the same quarter last year.
  • Book Value Per Share (excluding AOCI): Increased to $85.42 as of June 30, 2024, from $81.92 as of December 31, 2023.
  • Cash and Investments: $3.1 billion as of June 30, 2024, with $1.8 billion in debt.
  • Share Repurchases: 2.4 million shares repurchased in Q2 2024 for $180 million, with an additional 0.2 million shares bought for $14 million in Q3.
  • Revenue: Total revenue for Q2 2024 was $4.267 billion, up from $3.934 billion in Q2 2023.
  • Segment Performance: CNA Financial's net income improved to $291 million, Boardwalk Pipelines' net income increased to $70 million, and Loews Hotels' net income was $35 million.
On July 29, 2024, Loews Corp (L, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, reporting a net income of $369 million, or $1.67 per share. This marks an increase from $360 million, or $1.58 per share, in the same quarter of 2023. Excluding a $36 million gain from Loews Hotels in the prior period, net income saw a 14% year-over-year increase, primarily driven by CNA Financial Corporation and Boardwalk Pipelines.

Company Overview

Loews Corp is a diversified holding company with a portfolio that includes CNA Financial Corporation, a property and casualty insurance company; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., which operates offshore oil and gas drilling rigs; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP, involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas; and a chain of hotels under Loews Hotels & Co.

Performance and Challenges

Loews Corp's performance in Q2 2024 was bolstered by higher net investment income at CNA Financial and increased revenues from Boardwalk Pipelines. However, the company faced challenges such as higher catastrophe losses in its property and casualty insurance segment, which impacted underwriting income.

Financial Achievements

Loews Corp's book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI), rose to $85.42 as of June 30, 2024, from $81.92 at the end of 2023. This increase was attributed to strong operating results and share repurchases. The parent company held $3.1 billion in cash and investments and $1.8 billion in debt as of June 30, 2024.

Income Statement Highlights

Segment Q2 2024 Net Income (in millions) Q2 2023 Net Income (in millions)
CNA Financial $291 $255
Boardwalk Pipelines $70 $57
Loews Hotels & Co $35 $74
Corporate ($27) ($26)
Total $369 $360

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Loews Corp's book value per share increased to $85.42 as of June 30, 2024, from $81.92 at the end of 2023. The company repurchased 2.4 million shares of its common stock during Q2 2024 for a total cost of $180 million and an additional 0.2 million shares for $14 million in the third quarter.

CEO Commentary

"Loews had another good quarter driven by strong results at CNA and Boardwalk. CNA continued to experience profitable growth while Boardwalk capitalized on strong fundamentals in the natural gas pipeline business." – James S. Tisch, President and CEO, Loews Corporation

Analysis

Loews Corp's Q2 2024 results reflect its diversified business model's resilience and ability to generate consistent income. The strong performance of CNA Financial and Boardwalk Pipelines underscores the company's strategic focus on profitable growth and operational efficiency. However, the higher catastrophe losses in the property and casualty insurance segment highlight the inherent risks in the insurance industry.

Overall, Loews Corp's financial health remains robust, with significant cash reserves and a strong balance sheet. The company's ongoing share repurchase program further demonstrates its commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Loews Corp for further details.

