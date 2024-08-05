Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) Q2 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $418.2M, GAAP EPS at $(0.16)

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Overview

Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $418.2 million, up 9.7% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $413.15 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $(0.16) per diluted share, compared to $0.05 in the prior year.
  • Net Income: GAAP net loss of $(12.4) million, compared to GAAP net income of $4.2 million in the prior year.
  • Gross Margin: GAAP gross margin of 54.0%, slightly down from 54.3% in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $83.8 million, or 20.0% of revenue, compared to $88.8 million, or 23.3% of revenue, in the prior year.
  • Cash Flow: Generated $40.4 million in cash flow from operations during the quarter.
  • Updated Guidance: Full-year 2024 revenue guidance revised to $1.609 billion to $1.629 billion, with adjusted EPS guidance of $2.41 to $2.57 per share.
Article's Main Image

On July 29, 2024, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ending June 30, 2024. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp is a New Jersey-based medical equipment company focused on developing products for regenerative therapy, extremity orthopedics, and neurosurgical applications. The firm is organized into two primary segments: Codman specialty surgical and tissue technologies. Codman Specialty Surgical generates maximum revenue from its segmental operations. Integra serves Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world whilst it derives key revenue from domestic sales.

Performance and Challenges

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART, Financial) reported second-quarter revenues of $418.2 million, a 9.7% increase on a reported basis and a 2.3% increase on an organic basis compared to the prior year. This performance exceeded the analyst estimate of $413.15 million. However, the company faced challenges with a GAAP net loss of $(12.4) million, or $(0.16) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $4.2 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $0.63, falling short of the analyst estimate of $0.66.

1817870496230961152.png

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART, Financial) achieved significant milestones. The company reported a GAAP gross margin of 54.0%, slightly down from 54.3% in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted gross margin was 65.2%, compared to 67.6% in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2024 was $83.8 million, or 20.0% of revenue, compared to $88.8 million, or 23.3% of revenue, in the prior year.

Segment Performance

Codman Specialty Surgical, which accounts for approximately 70% of the company's revenues, reported total revenues of $301.8 million, representing a reported growth of 11.3% and organic growth of 0.9% compared to the second quarter of 2023. Key drivers included high-single-digit growth in dural access and repair, low-single-digit growth in advanced energy, and low-double-digit growth in ENT instruments.

Tissue Technologies, which makes up about 30% of the company's revenues, reported total revenues of $116.4 million, representing reported growth of 5.6% and organic growth of 5.7% compared to the second quarter of 2023. Key drivers included high double-digit growth for DuraSorb® and mid-double-digit growth in Gentrix®.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenues $418.2 million $381.3 million
GAAP Net Income (Loss) $(12.4) million $4.2 million
Adjusted Net Income $49.0 million $57.4 million
GAAP EPS $(0.16) $0.05
Adjusted EPS $0.63 $0.71

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The company generated cash flow from operations of $40.4 million in the quarter. Total balance sheet debt and net debt at the end of the quarter were $1.83 billion and $1.54 billion, respectively, with a consolidated total leverage ratio of 3.8x. As of quarter-end, the company had total liquidity of approximately $1.18 billion, including $297 million in cash plus short-term investments and the remainder available under its revolving credit facility.

Outlook

For the full year 2024, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART, Financial) updated its revenue guidance to a range of $1.609 billion to $1.629 billion and adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $2.41 to $2.57 per share. This reflects the temporary shipping holds and significant second-half investments in quality system and GMP compliance improvements.

Our second quarter financial performance continues to reflect the persistent market demand for our diversified portfolio and the commitment of our teams," said Jan De Witte, Integra LifeSciences' president and chief executive officer. “Using the learnings from our Boston facility, we are continuing a thorough analysis of our operations and are committed to enhancing the quality, reliability and resilience of our manufacturing operations and supply chain."

For more detailed information, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.