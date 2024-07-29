Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses at $2.26, Revenue Beats at $1.1 Billion

Q2 2024 Financial Results Overview

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Summary
  • GAAP Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported at $2.26 for Q2 2024, falling short of the analyst estimate of $3.00.
  • Revenue: $1,098.1 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $518.03 million.
  • Net Income (Controlling Interest): $76.0 million for Q2 2024, compared to $125.3 million in Q2 2023.
  • Assets Under Management (AUM): Increased to $701.0 billion as of June 30, 2024, up from $673.9 billion year-over-year.
  • Net Client Cash Flows: Positive $0.9 billion in Q2 2024, a significant improvement from negative $10.5 billion in Q2 2023.
  • Share Repurchases: Repurchased $327 million in common stock during Q2 2024, totaling $477 million for the first half of the year.
Article's Main Image

On July 29, 2024, Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial and operating results for the second quarter and first half of 2024. Affiliated Managers Group offers investment strategies to investors through its network of affiliates. The firm typically buys a majority interest in small to midsize boutique asset managers, receiving a fixed percentage of revenue from these firms in return. Affiliates operate independently, with AMG providing strategic, operational, and technology support, as well as global distribution. At the end of December 2023, AMG's affiliate network had $672.2 billion in managed assets.

1817885544835870720.png

Performance and Challenges

Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG, Financial) reported earnings per share (EPS) of $2.26 for the second quarter of 2024, falling short of the analyst estimate of $3.00. However, the company met revenue expectations, reporting $518.03 million against the estimated $518.03 million. The company’s net income (controlling interest) for the first half of the year was $226 million, with Economic Net Income (controlling interest) of $343 million.

Despite the miss on EPS, AMG's performance was bolstered by positive net client cash flows in the second quarter, driven by continued strength in private markets fundraising. The company also repurchased $327 million in common stock during the quarter, bringing total share repurchases to $477 million in the first half of the year.

Financial Achievements

AMG's Economic Earnings per share for the second quarter stood at $4.67, and $10.06 for the first half of the year, reflecting a 17% year-over-year increase. This performance underscores the company's ongoing business momentum and strategic focus on areas of secular demand, particularly in private markets and liquid alternatives.

Jay C. Horgen, President and Chief Executive Officer of AMG, stated, "AMG reported Economic Earnings per share of $4.67 and $10.06 in the second quarter and the first half, respectively, reflecting our ongoing business momentum. Our results continue to be driven by strength in private markets fundraising, our Affiliates’ long-term track records of investment performance, and the positive impact of our capital allocation strategy."

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2023 Q2 2024 H1 2023 H1 2024
AUM (in billions) $673.9 $701.0 $673.9 $701.0
Net client cash flows (in billions) $(10.5) $0.9 $(13.7) $(2.9)
Aggregate fees $1,003.1 $1,098.1 $2,508.2 $2,569.7
Net income (controlling interest) $125.3 $76.0 $259.8 $225.8
Earnings per share (diluted) $3.25 $2.26 $6.74 $6.49
Adjusted EBITDA (controlling interest) $214.3 $217.5 $431.1 $477.3
Economic net income (controlling interest) $167.3 $155.9 $325.4 $342.6
Economic earnings per share $4.45 $4.67 $8.63 $10.06

Analysis

Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG, Financial) demonstrated resilience in the face of challenging market conditions, as evidenced by its strong revenue performance and positive net client cash flows. The company's strategic focus on private markets and liquid alternatives has positioned it well for long-term growth. However, the miss on EPS highlights the need for continued vigilance in managing costs and optimizing operational efficiencies.

Overall, AMG's financial achievements and strategic initiatives underscore its potential for sustained growth and value creation in the asset management industry. Investors will be keen to monitor the company's progress in capital allocation and its ability to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the market.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Affiliated Managers Group Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.