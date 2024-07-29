Civista Bancshares Inc (CIVB) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $0.42, Revenue of $38.1 Million Beats Estimates

Revenue and Earnings Fall Short Amid Rising Interest Expenses

Summary
  • Revenue: $38.1 million, surpassing estimates of $37.07 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.42, reflecting strong earnings performance.
  • Net Interest Income: Decreased by $3.6 million year-over-year, primarily due to a significant rise in interest expenses.
  • Noninterest Income: Increased by 15.2% year-over-year to $10.5 million, driven by higher lease revenue and residual income.
  • Noninterest Expense: Rose by 3.3% year-over-year to $28.6 million, with compensation expenses being a major contributor.
  • Total Assets: Increased by $131.7 million from the previous quarter, primarily due to loan portfolio growth.
  • Provision for Credit Losses: Increased to $1.8 million from $861 thousand in the same quarter last year, reflecting higher loan growth and a discrete fraud event.
Article's Main Image

On July 29, 2024, Civista Bancshares Inc (CIVB, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Civista Bancshares Inc is a financial holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Civista Bank, engaging in community banking activities such as collecting deposits, making loans, purchasing securities, and offering trust services.

Performance Overview

For the second quarter of 2024, Civista Bancshares Inc reported a net interest income of $27.8 million, a decrease of 2.2% from the previous quarter and an 11.4% decline from the same period last year. The company faced a significant increase in interest expenses, which rose by $9.6 million compared to the same quarter in 2023, driven by higher rates and increased volume of interest-bearing liabilities.

1817890572761985024.png

Key Financial Metrics

Despite the challenges, Civista Bancshares Inc saw an increase in interest income by $6.0 million year-over-year, attributed to a 27-basis point increase in yield and a $264.8 million rise in average earning assets. However, the net interest margin fell to 3.09%, down from 3.22% in the previous quarter and 3.75% in the same quarter last year.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Net Interest Income $27.8 million $31.4 million -11.4%
Net Interest Margin 3.09% 3.75% -66 bps
Interest Expense $22.9 million $13.3 million 72.2%

Noninterest Income and Expenses

Noninterest income for the quarter was $10.5 million, a 15.2% increase from the previous year, driven by higher lease revenue and residual income. However, noninterest expenses also rose by 3.3% year-over-year to $28.6 million, primarily due to increased compensation expenses and software maintenance costs.

CEO Commentary

"Our second quarter earnings report shows solid loan and revenue growth compared to the last quarter, even with the higher interest expense on deposits," said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista. "We kept our credit quality strong while funding new loans, especially in residential real estate and construction. This growth highlights our focus on expanding our lending to meet the rising demand for housing and construction financing. By offering customized loan solutions, we’ve been able to support the needs of our customers and communities."

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Total assets increased by $131.7 million from the previous quarter, primarily due to loan portfolio growth. However, total deposits saw a slight decrease of $3.1 million. The allowance for credit losses to loans ratio stood at 1.32%, up from 1.30% at the end of 2023, reflecting a cautious approach to credit risk.

Conclusion

While Civista Bancshares Inc faced challenges with rising interest expenses impacting net interest income and margins, the company demonstrated resilience through growth in interest income and noninterest income. The focus on maintaining credit quality and expanding loan portfolios, particularly in residential real estate and construction, underscores the company's commitment to supporting community banking needs.

For more detailed insights and to access the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Civista Bancshares Inc for further details.

