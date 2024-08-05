CNA Financial Corp (CNA) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.17 Misses Estimates, Revenue at $618 Million

Net Income and Core Income Show Growth Despite Higher Catastrophe Losses

Author's Avatar
17 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $317 million, up 12% from $283 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Core Income: $326 million, up 6% from $308 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Net Investment Income: Increased by 7% to $618 million, driven by higher returns from fixed income securities and other investments.
  • Property & Casualty (P&C) Combined Ratio: 94.8%, compared to 93.8% in the prior year quarter, reflecting higher catastrophe losses.
  • Gross Written Premiums (P&C): Grew 7% year-over-year, with net written premiums up 6%.
  • Book Value Per Share: $36.46; book value per share excluding AOCI increased 5% from year-end 2022 to $45.86.
  • Quarterly Dividend: Declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share.
Article's Main Image

On July 29, 2024, CNA Financial Corp (CNA, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. CNA Financial Corporation (CNAF) is an insurance holding company that provides commercial property and casualty insurance. The company operates under five segments: Specialty, Commercial, International, Life and Group, and Corporate and Other. CNAF, through its segments, provides professional, financial, specialty property, and casualty products to small businesses and medium-scale organizations across Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The majority of the revenues are generated from the Specialty and Commercial segments of the business.

1817890598158495744.png

Performance Overview

For the second quarter of 2024, CNA Financial Corp (CNA, Financial) reported net income of $317 million, or $1.17 per share, compared to $283 million, or $1.04 per share, in the prior year quarter. Core income for the quarter was $326 million, or $1.19 per share, versus $308 million, or $1.13 per share, in the prior year quarter. Despite the growth in net income and core income, the reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 fell short of the analyst estimate of $1.23.

Key Financial Achievements

Net investment income increased by 7% to $618 million, driven by a $33 million increase from fixed income securities and other investments, and a $10 million increase from limited partnerships and common stock. The Property & Casualty (P&C) segments generated core income of $380 million, reflecting higher investment income partially offset by higher catastrophe losses.

We produced outstanding results in the quarter with an $18 million increase in core income to $326 million, leading to record core income in the first half of 2024. Net investment income was up 7% as yields in our fixed income portfolio increased again this quarter and our alternatives portfolio generated strong returns," said Dino E. Robusto, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of CNA Financial Corporation.

Income Statement Highlights

($ millions, except per share data) 2024 2023
Net income $317 $283
Core income $326 $308
Net income per diluted share $1.17 $1.04
Core income per diluted share $1.19 $1.13

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Book value per share stood at $36.46, while book value per share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) was $45.86, a 5% increase from year-end 2023 after adjusting for $2.88 of dividends per share. The company declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share, payable on August 29, 2024, to stockholders of record on August 12, 2024.

Challenges and Future Outlook

The P&C combined ratio increased to 94.8% from 93.8% in the prior year quarter, including 3.5 points of catastrophe loss impact compared to 3.1 points in the prior year quarter. The underlying combined ratio was 91.6%, up from 91.1% in the prior year quarter. Despite these challenges, the company managed to achieve a gross written premium growth of 7% and net written premium growth of 6% for the second quarter of 2024.

Despite the elevated industry catastrophe losses, the all-in combined ratio for overall P&C was 94.8%, inclusive of pretax catastrophe losses of $82 million or 3.5 points which was consistent with our recent five-year average," added Robusto.

Conclusion

CNA Financial Corp (CNA, Financial) has demonstrated resilience and growth in its core income and net investment income despite facing higher catastrophe losses. The company's ability to maintain strong premium growth and investment returns positions it well for future performance. However, the slight miss on EPS compared to analyst estimates highlights the challenges in the current market environment.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from CNA Financial Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.