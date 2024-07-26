Q2 2024 NV Bekaert SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Guy Marks - NV Bekaert SA - Vice President Investor Relations



Good morning all, and welcome to Bekaert's H1 2024 results and trading update. Delighted that you could all join us today.



As is usual, I will start with the safe harbor. And just to remind, this presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management regarding future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. This may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Bekaert is providing the information in this presentation as of its date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in it, in light of new information, future events or otherwise, Bekaert disclaims any liability for statements made or published by third parties and does not undertake any obligation to correct inaccurate data, information, conclusions, or opinions published by third parties in relation to this or any other publication