Q2 2024 MEG Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Thank you, Joelle. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us to review MEG Energy's Second Quarter 2024 financial and operating results. With me on this call this morning are Ryan Kubik, our Chief Financial Officer; Lyle Yuzdepski, our Senior Vice President of Legal and Corporate Development; and Erik Alson, our Senior Vice President of Marketing. I'd like to remind our listeners that this call contains forward-looking information. Please refer to the advisories in our disclosure documents filed on SEDAR and our website.



I'll keep my remarks brief today for further detail on our second quarter results, please refer to yesterday's press release. I'd like to begin today by providing update on our wildfire situation. Last week, we