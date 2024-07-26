Jul 26, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Q2 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) I'd now like to turn the call over to Courtney Theriot, Chief Accounting Officer. Please go ahead.
Courtney Theriot - Stellar Bancorp Inc - Executive Vice President-Chief Accounting Officer & Controller at Stellar Bank
Thank you, operator, and thank you, all, that have joined our call today. Good morning. Our team would like to welcome you to our earnings call for the second quarter of 2024. This morning's earnings call will be led by our CEO, Bob Franklin; and CFO, Paul Egge. Also in attendance today are Steve Retzloff, Executive Chairman of the company; Ray Vitulli, President of the company and CEO of the bank; and Joe West, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer of the bank.
Before we begin, I need to remind everyone that some of the remarks made today constitute forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended. We intend all such
Q2 2024 Stellar Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 26, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
