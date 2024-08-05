What's Driving Tesla Inc's Surprising 31% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago

Tesla Inc (TSLA, Financial), a prominent player in the Vehicles & Parts industry, has experienced a notable fluctuation in its stock price recently. Over the past week, the stock has seen a decline of 8.11%. However, looking at a broader timeline, Tesla's stock has surged by 30.61% over the past three months. Currently, the stock is considered modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $269.19, despite being labeled as a possible value trap three months ago when the GF Value was at $386.34.

Overview of Tesla Inc

Tesla Inc, more than just an automaker, is a pioneer in electric vehicles and autonomous driving technology. The company boasts a diverse lineup including luxury sedans, SUVs, trucks, and energy solutions. In 2023, Tesla achieved global deliveries of over 1.8 million vehicles. Additionally, Tesla is involved in energy generation and storage solutions, further diversifying its business model. The company's commitment to innovation and sustainability continues to attract significant consumer and investor interest.

1817925862956363776.png

Assessing Tesla's Profitability

Tesla holds a mid-range Profitability Rank of 5/10. Its Operating Margin stands at 7.58%, which is better than 66.1% of its peers in the industry. The company's Return on Equity (ROE) is impressive at 20.78%, outperforming 88.56% of competitors. Similarly, its Return on Assets (ROA) and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) are 12.07% and 18.67% respectively, placing Tesla well above the industry average. These figures highlight Tesla's ability to generate profits relative to its equity, assets, and invested capital, underscoring its financial health and operational efficiency.

1817925877762256896.png

Exploring Tesla's Growth Metrics

Tesla's Growth Rank is an impressive 10/10. The company has demonstrated robust growth with a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 42.00%, ranking better than 93.69% of its industry peers. Over a 5-year period, this rate stands at 30.30%. Looking ahead, Tesla's revenue is expected to grow by 12.43% over the next 3 to 5 years. Additionally, the 3-Year EPS growth rate is a remarkable 144.90%, indicating significant earnings growth and operational efficiency.

1817925891855118336.png

Significant Shareholders

Among Tesla's top shareholders, Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) leads with 17,217,795 shares, representing 0.54% of the company's stock. Following closely are Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio), holding 0.45% and 0.28% of shares respectively. These major investors reflect confidence in Tesla's long-term value and strategic direction.

Competitive Landscape

In comparison to its competitors, Tesla stands out in the Vehicles & Parts industry. Stellantis NV (STLA, Financial) and General Motors Co (GM, Financial) have market caps of $49.23 billion and $49.29 billion respectively, while Ford Motor Co (F, Financial) is valued at $43.23 billion. Despite the larger scale of Tesla's operations and market cap of $727.64 billion, these companies are significant players in the automotive sector, each with their own strengths and market strategies.

Conclusion

Despite recent price volatility, Tesla Inc remains a formidable force in the electric vehicle sector. The company's strong growth metrics and solid profitability indicators, combined with strategic innovations and a broad product portfolio, continue to solidify its market position. As the industry evolves, Tesla's proactive approach and robust financial health will likely sustain its competitive edge, making it a compelling consideration for investors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.