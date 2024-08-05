Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $578.77, Tyler Technologies Inc has witnessed a daily loss of 2.01%, marked against a three-month change of 24.79%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Tyler Technologies Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

GuruFocus assigned Tyler Technologies Inc a GF Score of 92 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Tyler Technologies Inc Business

Tyler Technologies provides a full suite of software solutions and services that address the needs of cities, counties, schools, courts, and other local government entities. The company's three core products are Munis, which is the core ERP system, Odyssey, which is the court management system, or CMS, and payments. The company also provides a variety of add-on modules and offers outsourced property tax assessment services. With a market cap of $24.57 billion and sales of $2.03 billion, Tyler Technologies Inc demonstrates a solid operating margin of 12.65%.

Financial Strength Breakdown

According to the Financial Strength rating, Tyler Technologies Inc's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure. The Interest Coverage ratio for Tyler Technologies Inc stands impressively at 19.75, underscoring its strong capability to cover its interest obligations. With an Altman Z-Score of 9.53, Tyler Technologies Inc exhibits a strong defense against financial distress, highlighting its robust financial stability. The favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.32 solidifies its financial health.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

The Profitability Rank shows Tyler Technologies Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. The Piotroski F-Score confirms Tyler Technologies Inc's solid financial situation based on Joseph Piotroski's nine-point scale, which measures a company's profitability, funding, and operating efficiency. Tyler Technologies Inc's strong Predictability Rank of 5.0 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Ranked highly in Growth, Tyler Technologies Inc demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 19.3%, which outperforms better than 72.36% of 2460 companies in the Software industry. Moreover, Tyler Technologies Inc has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years. Specifically, the three-year growth rate stands at 13.9, and the rate over the past five years is 12.8. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Conclusion

Considering Tyler Technologies Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen.

