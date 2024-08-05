Long-established in the Travel & Leisure industry, Hasbro Inc (HAS, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. Recently, the company witnessed a daily gain of 0.63%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of 1.01%. However, fresh insights from the GF Score hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of Hasbro Inc.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned Hasbro Inc a GF Score of 68 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Understanding Hasbro Inc's Business

Hasbro Inc, with a market cap of $8.94 billion and annual sales of $4.54 billion, operates with a 10.64% operating margin. The company is a branded play entity that provides children and families worldwide with entertainment offerings based on a world-class brand portfolio. From toys and games to television programming, motion pictures, and a licensing program, Hasbro reaches customers by leveraging its well-known brands such as Transformers, Nerf, and Magic: The Gathering. Ownership stakes in Discovery Family, which offers programming around Hasbro brands, and production capabilities have helped bolster Hasbro's multichannel presence. The firm acquired EOne in 2019, bolting on popular family properties like Peppa Pig and PJ Masks, and since has pruned noncore lines from the tie-up. Furthermore, the addition of Dungeons & Dragons Beyond in 2022, offered the firm access to 10 million digital tabletop players.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Hasbro Inc's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. The company has an interest coverage ratio of 2.77, which positions it worse than 65.08% of 610 companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. This ratio highlights potential challenges the company might face when handling its interest expenses on outstanding debt. The esteemed investor Benjamin Graham typically favored companies with an interest coverage ratio of at least five. Furthermore, the company's Altman Z-Score is just 1.26, which is below the distress zone of 1.81, suggesting that the company may face financial distress over the next few years. Additionally, the company's low cash-to-debt ratio at 0.28 indicates a struggle in handling existing debt levels. The company's debt-to-equity ratio is 3.38, which is worse than 89.27% of 708 companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. A high debt-to-equity ratio suggests over-reliance on borrowing and vulnerability to market fluctuations.

Growth Prospects

A lack of significant growth is another area where Hasbro Inc seems to falter, as evidenced by the company's low Growth rank. The company's revenue has declined by -3.2% per year over the past three years, which underperforms worse than 82.85% of 793 companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. Stagnating revenues may pose concerns in a fast-evolving market. Lastly, Hasbro Inc's predictability rank is just one star out of five, adding to investor uncertainty regarding revenue and earnings consistency.

Conclusion

Considering Hasbro Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. Investors seeking more robust investment opportunities may explore other companies with stronger GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen.

