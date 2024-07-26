Release Date: July 26, 2024

Positive Points

Vale SA (VALE, Financial) achieved a significant milestone by eliminating the B3/B4 dam one year ahead of schedule, with plans to eliminate two additional structures by the end of 2024.

The company reported a third consecutive quarter of year-over-year increase in iron ore production, demonstrating operational stability and reliability.

Vale SA (VALE) is on track to meet its C1 cost guidance of $21.5 to $23 per tonne for the year, with improvements expected in the second half.

The Vargem Grande and Capanema projects are progressing well, expected to add a combined capacity of 30 million tonnes of high-quality iron ore.

The Sohar Concentration Plant project is set to redefine industry supply chains and position Vale as a competitive direct reduction concentrate supplier, with an internal rate of return exceeding 30%.

Negative Points

Despite strong operational performance, Vale SA (VALE) faced higher operating costs and lower realized iron ore prices, impacting overall profitability.

The company experienced a negative free cash flow generation of $0.2 billion in Q2, influenced by higher payments to suppliers and lower accounts receivable.

Vale SA (VALE) continues to face challenges with high-silica products, which trade at discounts compared to the benchmark, affecting overall product mix and premiums.

The ongoing negotiations with the government regarding the resettlement for Samarco remain unresolved, posing a potential risk to stock price performance.

The company’s nickel production guidance implies a significant 40% increase in the second half of the year, which may be challenging to achieve given past volatility in production.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on the ongoing negotiations with the government regarding the resettlement for Samarco?

A: Gustavo Pimenta, Executive Vice President - Finance, Director of Investor Relations: We continue to be optimistic about reaching a resolution in the next couple of months. All parties are highly engaged, and we expect to finalize both the agreement text and key financial terms soon.

Q: Regarding your portfolio mix, you mentioned a decline in high-silica products. Is this due to reduced inventories or higher discounts?

A: Marcello Spinelli, Executive Vice President - Iron Solutions: The decline is due to a combination of factors, including reduced inventories and market conditions. We expect high-silica products to constitute about 10% of our portfolio in the second half, with a gradual decline to 0% by 2026-2027.

Q: What structural measures are being taken to ensure cost reduction beyond seasonal volume increases?

A: Gustavo Pimenta, Executive Vice President - Finance, Director of Investor Relations: We are implementing new technologies, revisiting processes, and increasing preventive maintenance. These measures, along with volume increases, should make our costs more efficient over time.

Q: How do you plan to manage production volumes if iron ore prices remain below $100 per tonne?

A: Marcello Spinelli, Executive Vice President - Iron Solutions: We see a balanced market and do not expect a major decline in prices. Our strategy remains focused on margin over volume, and we will adjust our commercial strategy based on market conditions.

Q: Are you considering any M&A opportunities, particularly in nickel assets available in Brazil?

A: Gustavo Pimenta, Executive Vice President - Finance, Director of Investor Relations: We are not looking at those specific assets. Our preference is to develop our own endowment and pursue highly accretive opportunities that align with our long-term strategic goals.

Q: Can you provide an update on the railway concession agreement?

A: Gustavo Pimenta, Executive Vice President - Finance, Director of Investor Relations: Conversations are highly advanced, and we expect to resolve this within the next couple of months. Regulatory procedures need to be followed, and we are working towards a resolution.

Q: What are the expectations for iron ore production in 2025, given the progress on Vargem Grande and Capanema projects?

A: Gustavo Pimenta, Executive Vice President - Finance, Director of Investor Relations: The trend is upwards, with almost 50 million tonnes of additional capacity from these projects. We aim to reach a long-term goal of 340 to 360 million tonnes by 2026.

Q: What factors are influencing your decision on paying extraordinary dividends?

A: Gustavo Pimenta, Executive Vice President - Finance, Director of Investor Relations: We are monitoring iron ore prices and the resolution of the Mariana settlement. These factors will influence our decision on any incremental remuneration to shareholders.

Q: Could you revise your production guidance for 2024, given the strong performance in the second quarter?

A: Gustavo Pimenta, Executive Vice President - Finance, Director of Investor Relations: We are focused on delivering our current guidance. If there is an opportunity to revise it, we will update the market accordingly.

Q: How should we think about the long-term balance for premiums in high-grade iron ore products?

A: Marcello Spinelli, Executive Vice President - Iron Solutions: We see a growing demand for high-grade products and agglomerates. Our Mega Hubs strategy, including the Sohar concentration plant, positions us well to meet this demand and maintain high premiums.

