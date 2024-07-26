Stellar Bancorp Inc (STEL) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Net Income Amid Strategic Adjustments

Stellar Bancorp Inc (STEL) reports robust financial performance with a net income of $29.8 million, while navigating strategic shifts and market challenges.

Summary
  • Net Income: $29.8 million or $0.56 per diluted share.
  • Return on Average Assets (ROAA): 1.13% annualized.
  • Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROATCE): 12.82% annualized.
  • Net Interest Income: $101.4 million, down $700,000 from the previous quarter.
  • Net Interest Margin: 4.24%, compared to 4.26% in the previous quarter.
  • Purchase Accounting Accretion: $10.1 million, up from $8.6 million in the prior quarter.
  • Cost of Deposits: 2.16%.
  • Provision for Credit Losses: $1.9 million reversal, compared to a $4.1 million provision in the prior quarter.
  • Allowance for Credit Losses: 1.23% of total loan balances, up from 1.22% in the prior quarter.
  • Non-Interest Income: $5.4 million, down from $6.3 million in the previous quarter.
  • Non-Interest Expense: $71.2 million, slightly down from $71.4 million in the previous quarter.
  • Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio: 15.34% at the end of Q2, up from 14.02% at the end of 2023.
Release Date: July 26, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Stellar Bancorp Inc (STEL, Financial) reported a strong net income of $29.8 million for Q2 2024, up from $26.1 million in Q1 2024.
  • The company has successfully de-risked its balance sheet, bringing its commercial real estate portfolio within regulatory guidance.
  • Stellar Bancorp Inc (STEL) has maintained a solid net interest margin of 4.24% despite the challenging interest rate environment.
  • The company has seen stabilization in its non-interest-bearing deposits, which is a positive indicator for future funding costs.
  • Stellar Bancorp Inc (STEL) has been successful in attracting high-quality senior C&I talent, enhancing its operational capabilities.

Negative Points

  • Net interest income for the quarter decreased slightly to $101.4 million from $102.1 million in Q1 2024.
  • Non-interest income declined to $5.4 million from $6.3 million in the previous quarter, partly due to the absence of gains on asset sales.
  • The company experienced elevated payoffs in its loan portfolio, which contributed to a decline in loan balances.
  • Stellar Bancorp Inc (STEL) had to recognize an additional FDIC special assessment charge of $420,000 in Q2 2024.
  • The company's cost of deposits increased to 2.16%, reflecting the broader industry trend and impacting net interest margin.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you explain the decline in loans and your current appetite for credit?
A: Robert Franklin, CEO: The decline is strategic, focusing on reducing CRE exposure and tightening standards ahead of a potential credit cycle. Loan demand is stable but not robust. Ramon Vitulli, President: Originations were down, and payoffs increased, leading to a net decrease in loan balances.

Q: What are your hiring trends and market expansion plans?
A: Robert Franklin, CEO: We've successfully recruited senior C&I talent and are developing internal talent through our officer development program. Stellar Bank is becoming an attractive place to work, and we continue to seek talent across the board.

Q: Can you discuss the stabilization of non-interest-bearing (NIB) deposits and its impact on funding costs and margins?
A: Ramon Vitulli, President: Strong new account onboarding, with 55% being new customers, indicates positive trends. Robert Franklin, CEO: We expect stabilization in deposit costs and a competitive environment for deposits, leading to potential margin expansion.

Q: What drove the minimal net charge-offs and provision reversal this quarter?
A: Robert Franklin, CEO: Lower outstanding loan balances and unfunded commitments led to the provision reversal. Minimal charge-offs were due to strong collateral coverage and recoveries.

Q: How are you balancing capital retention versus returning capital to shareholders?
A: Paul Egge, CFO: We are focused on growing the franchise and maintaining a strong capital position. While aware of shareholder interests in buybacks and dividends, we prioritize strategic growth opportunities.

Q: What are your expectations for net interest income (NII) and margin stability?
A: Paul Egge, CFO: We expect NII to stabilize and potentially expand in the latter half of the year. Margin stability is anticipated, with a focus on building liquidity and managing the balance sheet.

Q: Can you provide an update on your securities portfolio and future plans?
A: Paul Egge, CFO: We focus on low-risk, cash flow-oriented agency securities to enhance liquidity. The portfolio may grow slightly as a percentage of average assets, depending on loan growth dynamics.

Q: What are your current CRE and C&D concentration levels?
A: Robert Franklin, CEO: As of June 30, CRE concentration is around 95%, and C&D concentration is approximately 275%.

Q: What is your guidance on non-interest expenses and any notable items in Q2?
A: Paul Egge, CFO: We target $70 million in quarterly non-interest expenses. Q2 included a $420,000 FDIC assessment and $450,000 in severance expenses, among other non-recurring items.

Q: What are your thoughts on M&A opportunities and maintaining your funding profile?
A: Robert Franklin, CEO: We are having many conversations in the industry. Our focus is on maintaining a strong funding profile, which narrows potential acquisition targets. We aim to be the preferred partner for banks considering exits.

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.