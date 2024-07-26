Release Date: July 26, 2024

Positive Points

Stellar Bancorp Inc (STEL, Financial) reported a strong net income of $29.8 million for Q2 2024, up from $26.1 million in Q1 2024.

The company has successfully de-risked its balance sheet, bringing its commercial real estate portfolio within regulatory guidance.

Stellar Bancorp Inc (STEL) has maintained a solid net interest margin of 4.24% despite the challenging interest rate environment.

The company has seen stabilization in its non-interest-bearing deposits, which is a positive indicator for future funding costs.

Stellar Bancorp Inc (STEL) has been successful in attracting high-quality senior C&I talent, enhancing its operational capabilities.

Negative Points

Net interest income for the quarter decreased slightly to $101.4 million from $102.1 million in Q1 2024.

Non-interest income declined to $5.4 million from $6.3 million in the previous quarter, partly due to the absence of gains on asset sales.

The company experienced elevated payoffs in its loan portfolio, which contributed to a decline in loan balances.

Stellar Bancorp Inc (STEL) had to recognize an additional FDIC special assessment charge of $420,000 in Q2 2024.

The company's cost of deposits increased to 2.16%, reflecting the broader industry trend and impacting net interest margin.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you explain the decline in loans and your current appetite for credit?

A: Robert Franklin, CEO: The decline is strategic, focusing on reducing CRE exposure and tightening standards ahead of a potential credit cycle. Loan demand is stable but not robust. Ramon Vitulli, President: Originations were down, and payoffs increased, leading to a net decrease in loan balances.

Q: What are your hiring trends and market expansion plans?

A: Robert Franklin, CEO: We've successfully recruited senior C&I talent and are developing internal talent through our officer development program. Stellar Bank is becoming an attractive place to work, and we continue to seek talent across the board.

Q: Can you discuss the stabilization of non-interest-bearing (NIB) deposits and its impact on funding costs and margins?

A: Ramon Vitulli, President: Strong new account onboarding, with 55% being new customers, indicates positive trends. Robert Franklin, CEO: We expect stabilization in deposit costs and a competitive environment for deposits, leading to potential margin expansion.

Q: What drove the minimal net charge-offs and provision reversal this quarter?

A: Robert Franklin, CEO: Lower outstanding loan balances and unfunded commitments led to the provision reversal. Minimal charge-offs were due to strong collateral coverage and recoveries.

Q: How are you balancing capital retention versus returning capital to shareholders?

A: Paul Egge, CFO: We are focused on growing the franchise and maintaining a strong capital position. While aware of shareholder interests in buybacks and dividends, we prioritize strategic growth opportunities.

Q: What are your expectations for net interest income (NII) and margin stability?

A: Paul Egge, CFO: We expect NII to stabilize and potentially expand in the latter half of the year. Margin stability is anticipated, with a focus on building liquidity and managing the balance sheet.

Q: Can you provide an update on your securities portfolio and future plans?

A: Paul Egge, CFO: We focus on low-risk, cash flow-oriented agency securities to enhance liquidity. The portfolio may grow slightly as a percentage of average assets, depending on loan growth dynamics.

Q: What are your current CRE and C&D concentration levels?

A: Robert Franklin, CEO: As of June 30, CRE concentration is around 95%, and C&D concentration is approximately 275%.

Q: What is your guidance on non-interest expenses and any notable items in Q2?

A: Paul Egge, CFO: We target $70 million in quarterly non-interest expenses. Q2 included a $420,000 FDIC assessment and $450,000 in severance expenses, among other non-recurring items.

Q: What are your thoughts on M&A opportunities and maintaining your funding profile?

A: Robert Franklin, CEO: We are having many conversations in the industry. Our focus is on maintaining a strong funding profile, which narrows potential acquisition targets. We aim to be the preferred partner for banks considering exits.

