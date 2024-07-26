Half Year 2024 Maisons du Monde SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Francois-melchior De Poligna - Maisons du Monde SA - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee



Hello, everyone. I hope you are all doing well. Today with Denis and Gilles will be sharing our results for the first half of 2024. You will see the agenda on the screen. So after the session on highlights and business review of the past half year, I will hand over to Dennis and Gilles for the financial review. And I will then conclude with the key priorities for the second half of the year. And of course, we will then open the Q&A session.



Now, as you remember, we have committed to two main priorities. First, the execution of our 2024, 2026 strategic plan inspired every day and second, the management of our free cash flow. So first of all, on Inspire Everyday, what I want to tell you is that the plan is on track and we do see all the teams of Maisons du Monde fully involved in the plan and the plan starting to show some results.



First of all, the transformation of our retail network is accelerating. We have been rolling out our new concept to 17 stores