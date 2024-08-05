Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Raises Q2 and FY24 Revenue Guidance Amid Strong Demand

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Inspire Medical Systems (INSP), the sole provider of FDA-approved neurostimulation technology for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), has seen its stock surge after issuing an optimistic Q2 revenue guidance and raising its FY24 revenue forecast. This positive outlook follows a strong Q1 earnings report in early May, suggesting continued momentum driven by high patient demand.

  • For Q2, INSP projects revenue of $195.9 million, representing an estimated year-over-year growth of about 30%. The updated FY24 revenue forecast is now $788-$798 million, up from $775-$785 million, indicating a 27% increase at the midpoint.
  • INSP's Inspire implant offers significant advantages over the current leading therapy for OSA, CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure), which involves wearing a facial mask connected to a hose and pump. Many patients find CPAP uncomfortable, leading to low compliance and increased risk of OSA-related health issues like high blood pressure, heart failure, stroke, or coronary heart disease.
  • Due to low compliance with CPAP, there is growing awareness and adoption of the minimally-invasive Inspire System. INSP launched 66 new implant centers in the U.S. last quarter, reflecting increased market penetration.
  • In Europe, INSP experienced a rebound in Q1 after receiving derogation late in Q4, allowing continued growth in Inspire therapy adoption. The derogation enabled INSP to ship silicon-based leads to countries including Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, and Belgium, resulting in a 141% revenue surge outside the U.S. to $8.2 million in Q1.
  • Higher adoption and volumes have led to greater manufacturing efficiencies for INSP, expanding gross margins by 50 basis points year-over-year in Q1 to 84.9%. These healthy margins, combined with strong top-line growth, are pushing INSP towards profitability. The company forecasts EPS of $0.10-$0.20 for FY24 and expects to be profitable for the full year.

The main takeaway is that the Inspire System continues to gain traction, taking market share from cumbersome CPAP systems. The future looks promising, especially with the upcoming soft launch of the upgraded Inspire V system later this year.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.