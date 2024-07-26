Half Year 2024 BASF SE Earnings Press Conference Transcript

Jul 26, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Stefanie Wettberg - BASF SE - Senior Vice President - Investor Relations



Well. Good morning and a warm welcome to you and thank you that you have dialed into our conference call. Today, we will present to you the financial figures of BASF Group for the second quarter 2024. You will be talking to Markus Kamieth, the Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of BASF, and Dirk Elvermann, CFO of BASF.



Before we begin, let me give you a few pieces of housekeeping. The conference language is German with a simultaneous interpretation into English. (Operator Instructions)



And now I give the floor to Markus Kamieth.



Markus Kamieth - BASF SE - Member of the Board of Executive Directors



Thank you, Nina. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Dirk and I welcome you to our conference call. As you know, this is my first quarterly conference call as CEO, and I look forward to today's many other press conferences and I look forward to the discussion with you regarding BASF. Today, we will present our results for the second quarter of 2024 and provide further