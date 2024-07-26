Jul 26, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
Stefanie Wettberg - BASF SE - Senior Vice President - Investor Relations
Well. Good morning and a warm welcome to you and thank you that you have dialed into our conference call. Today, we will present to you the financial figures of BASF Group for the second quarter 2024. You will be talking to Markus Kamieth, the Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of BASF, and Dirk Elvermann, CFO of BASF.
Before we begin, let me give you a few pieces of housekeeping. The conference language is German with a simultaneous interpretation into English. (Operator Instructions)
And now I give the floor to Markus Kamieth.
Markus Kamieth - BASF SE - Member of the Board of Executive Directors
Thank you, Nina. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Dirk and I welcome you to our conference call. As you know, this is my first quarterly conference call as CEO, and I look forward to today's many other press conferences and I look forward to the discussion with you regarding BASF. Today, we will present our results for the second quarter of 2024 and provide further
Half Year 2024 BASF SE Earnings Press Conference Transcript
Jul 26, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...