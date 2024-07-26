Jul 26, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
Joerg Hoffmann - Wacker Chemie AG - Head of Investor Relations
Welcome to the Wacker Chemie AG conference call on the 2024 second-quarter results. Dr. Christian Hartel, our CEO; and Dr. Tobias Ohler, our CFO, will take you through our prepared slides momentarily.
The press release, our IR presentation, and detailed financial tables are available on our webpage under the caption Investor Relations. Please note that management's comments during this call include forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties. We encourage you to review the Safe Harbor statement in today's press release, the presentation, and our 2023 annual report regarding risk factors. All documents mentioned are available on our website. Chris?
Christian Hartel - Wacker Chemie AG - President, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board
Welcome, everyone. Second quarter of 2024 saw a good result in chemicals and polysilicon and a successful cloud startup in biosolutions. While overall market conditions remain challenging and some end markets, such as
Q2 2024 Wacker Chemie AG Earnings Call Transcript
