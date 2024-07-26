GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Challenges and Strategic Initiatives

Despite a net loss, GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) focuses on cost reductions, technical advancements, and sustainability efforts.

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: Decreased 26% compared to Q2 2023.
  • Sales Volume: Nearly 26,000 metric tons, a 6% sequential improvement.
  • Non-LTA Sales: 23,000 metric tons at an average price of $4,300 per metric ton.
  • LTA Sales: 3,000 metric tons at an average price of $8,300 per metric ton.
  • Net Loss: $15 million or $0.06 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $14 million, down from $26 million in Q2 2023.
  • Cash Cost of Goods Sold (COGS): Approximately $4,300 per metric ton, an 18% year-over-year reduction.
  • Annualized Cost Savings: On track to achieve $25 million.
  • Cash Used in Operating Activities: $37 million.
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Cash usage of $44 million.
  • Capital Expenditures: Expected to be $35 million to $40 million for the full year 2024.
  • Liquidity Position: $232 million, consisting of $121 million in cash and $111 million available under the revolving credit facility.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 26, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • GrafTech International Ltd (EAF, Financial) has implemented aggressive cost-cutting measures, achieving an 18% reduction in cash costs per metric ton in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.
  • The company is investing in technical capabilities and expanding its product offerings, including the introduction of an 800 millimeter supersize electrode.
  • GrafTech has successfully resolved a long-standing LTA arbitration, removing a substantial risk to its financial position.
  • The company is making progress in the EV space, receiving regulatory approval for potential expansion of Seadrift production capacity and investing in R&D for anode materials.
  • GrafTech continues to focus on sustainability, publishing its latest sustainability report and making positive impacts through community engagement efforts.

Negative Points

  • GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) is operating in a challenging part of the cycle with weak graphite electrode demand and low industry-wide capacity utilization rates.
  • The company reported a net loss of $15 million for the second quarter of 2024, with adjusted EBITDA declining to $14 million from $26 million in the same quarter of 2023.
  • Pricing pressures persist in most regions, with a 23% year-over-year decline in the weighted average price for non-LTA sales.
  • The company expects continued weak demand and pricing pressures for graphite electrodes in the near term.
  • Seasonally higher energy costs and planned production declines are expected to increase cash costs per metric ton in the second half of 2024.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How long are the planned outages, and how should we think about the cash costs in the third and fourth quarters?
A: The shutdowns are typically two to three weeks, done on a rolling basis to maintain some staff on-site. For Europe, expect two to three weeks, and for Seadrift, around three weeks. Financially, we maintain our full-year cost reduction estimate of a mid-teen percentage point decrease from 2023 levels. Seasonal higher energy costs and planned maintenance shutdowns will impact the second half, but overall, our cost structure is moving in the right direction.

Q: How does the spot pricing decline compare to the latest needle coke prices, and what are your pricing expectations?
A: The competitive market continues to pressure spot pricing, which we expect to persist. Needle coke prices are relatively stable, trading sideways in the $1,100 to $1,300 range. We hope to see needle coke prices trend upward with better steel demand numbers heading into 2025.

Q: Can you level set us on how we should think about SG&A for the third quarter and beyond?
A: SG&A will remain at the run rate seen in the first half of the year, excluding the $9 million benefit. The impact of our rationalization activities is starting to show, and we expect this run rate to continue for the rest of the year.

Q: Is it fair to assume that realized spot prices will be weaker in the second half of the year?
A: We continue to see challenges in pricing, and mix will play a role. While we don't expect a rosy outlook for pricing in the back half of the year, mix will influence the average realized price.

Q: Are there any measures or proposals to restrict imports from markets like China?
A: The US has trade restrictions on Chinese imports ranging from 25% to 150%, and the EU has restrictions on both Chinese and Indian electrodes. These restrictions work as they exist today, and we are always looking for opportunities to strengthen our domestic position.

Q: What is your view on the potential rollback of decarbonization initiatives and subsidies for EVs?
A: While political outcomes are unpredictable, we believe the decarbonization and electrification trends will continue. These trends are constructive for our business, and we remain optimistic about the long-term prospects.

Q: Do you expect to need additional liquidity for 2025, and when would you address this?
A: We feel good about our current liquidity position, with $230 million-plus of total liquidity. We continue to monitor economic indicators and customer conversations to inform our future liquidity needs.

Q: What is the impact of the lower cost or market inventory write-down on cash COGS, and what do you expect for the second half of the year?
A: The second quarter impact was about $230 per metric ton, and it was around $200 in the first quarter. For the second half, we expect roughly half of that benefit, around $100 per metric ton.

Q: What is your ability to improve from the current cash cost per metric ton level?
A: The biggest component is fixed cost absorption, which will improve with higher production levels. Our variable costs are making good progress, and we expect these improvements to stick into 2025. We continue to invest in projects that help improve our overall cost position.

Q: Do you see a path to higher EBITDA levels, and what are the key drivers?
A: We expect modest volume increases this year and continued increases into 2025. Our cost trend is moving in the right direction, and we expect this to continue. Pricing remains uncertain, but we will have a better read after customer negotiations in the third and fourth quarters.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.