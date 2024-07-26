Q2 2024 WSFS Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to today's Wilmington Savings Fund Society Financial Corporation second-quarter earnings call. (Operator Instructions) I'd now like to turn the call over to your host for today, Mr. Art Bacci, Chief Wealth Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer. Sir, you may begin.



Arthur Bacci - WSFS Financial Corp - Interim Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Chief Wealth Officer



Good morning or good afternoon, and thank you for joining our second-quarter 2024 earnings call. Our earnings release and earnings release supplement, which we will refer to on today's call, can be found in the Investor Relations section of our company website. With me on this call are Rodger Levenson, Chairman, President, and CEO; Steve Clark, Chief Commercial Banking Officer; and Shari Kruzinski, Chief Consumer Banking Officer.



Before I turn the call over to Rodger and for his remarks on the quarter, I would like to read our Safe Harbor statement. Our discussion today will include information about